Julie’s Choco Swirl surprise

12:00 PM June 14th, 2017

By: PR, June 14th, 2017 12:00 PM

 

Julie's Bakeshop Choco Swirl

 

THIS Father’s Day, make your bonding time with your Dad sweeter with Julie’s newest chocolate-y addition — Choco Swirl.

It’s a soft bun filled with chocolate fudge topped with melted chocolate and butter coating. This chocolate-filled bun will definitely leave a smile on your face.

“We want to make moments sweeter with the family and friends. Kaya Mapapangiti ka sa sarap with our Choco Swirl,” shares Ms. Queenie Belle Codilla, Julie’s Bakeshop Product Officer.

