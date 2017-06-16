PNP-7 launches new Mission: Slim Possible

APART from fighting all forms of criminality and illegal activities, police have embarked on another challenge with their own selves as their “enemies.”

Overweight policemen are tasked to lose weight for six months in a program dubbed as “Mission: Slim Possible.”

Policemen under the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) have to lose a combined 5,000 kilograms.

“That’s our quota. The program has already started and we have identified the personnel who should join the program,” said Chief Insp. Ramoncillo Sawan, public information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

In Central Visayas, the program is facilitated by the Physical Fitness Test Section of PRO-7’s Human Resource Department (HRD), said Sawan.

As part of the program, zumba classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday at the CCPO Headquarters along Gorordo Avenue, Cebu City.

“We hired zumba instructors but aside from group exercises, we encouraged policemen to have their own exercise regimen and follow a healthy diet,” said Sawan.

Sawan said the weight loss program is something that is not new to them since policemen are required to undergo an annual physical test.

Only this time, the program is more challenging since cops are required to shed off extra pounds within a certain period of time.

Sawan said the program was warmly welcomed by police.

“Being a policeman is not only about police work. Being overweight will take its toll on a policeman because for him to be able to do his mandate, he has to be physically fit. We encourage this kind of activity and we are hoping that it will yield positive results,” Sawan said.