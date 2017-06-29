Girl dies at 14-year-old uncle’s hands

AN 11-year-old girl died after she was accidentally shot by her 14-year-old uncle with a revolver at their home in Barangay Mainit, Naga City at 7 pm last Wednesday.

SPO1 Maricor Aliganga of the Naga City police’s women and children’s desk said the victim identified as Maria Linda (name withheld) failed to make it at the nearest hospital.

Aliganga said the uncle found the .38 revolver owned by his elder brother and played with it, accidentally pulling the trigger and hitting the victim’s left eye brow.

The bullet exited through the right portion of the victim’s head. The boy is now in the custody of the Naga City police where he will be turned over to social workers.