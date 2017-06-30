Search for article

Cebuano Pantino loses in Thailand

11:13 PM June 30th, 2017

By: John Carlo A. Villaruel, June 30th, 2017 11:13 PM

 

CEBUANO racquet-wielder Arthur Craig Pantino and his partner John Bryan Otico fell short in the semifinal round of the PTT – International Tennis Federation (ITF) yesterday in Thailand.

The Filipino duo, who came from a tightly contested 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-7 win over Akanit Pumjit and Kasidit Samrej in the quarterfinals, was unable to hold off the Indian pair of Sacchitt Sharrma and Dev Javia, losing, 6-1, 6-4, in the semifinals to bow out of the tournament.

It was a double whammy for the top-seed Otico as he absorbed a stunning 6-2, 6-0 defeat against the unseeded Natthasith Kunsuwan of Thailand in the championship round in singles play.

