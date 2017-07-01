Family of Gisela holds memorial service in the middle of the sea

The family and friends of Bien Unido mayor Gisela Bendong Boniel attended a memorial service held at the waters off between Olango and Caubian islands at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Mayor Boniel’s best friend Angela Gamalinda-Leyson was present during the memorial service officiated by Reverend Edward Flora.

“We are Gisela’s friends and we consider ourselves as her family. We do this as prayers for her soul and own goodness. But this does not mean that we are giving up. We are still hopeful to find her body. We will do whatever we can,” Leyson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Boniel remains missing after two weeks of search and retrieval operation conducted by the police.

Two pumpboats were used during the memorial service. On board were 15 people including her family, friends, AirAsia workers and officials of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7).

Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, Chief of the Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) and witnesses Reolito ‘Etad’ Boniel and Edgar Tapere were also present during the memorial service in which white Chrysanthemum flowers were thrown at sea.

(WATCH:The disappearance of Gisela)