7th Primary Home Run fires off

THE seventh edition of the Primary Home Run fires off today, starting and ending at the Cebu Business Park.

A total of 1,500 runners signed up for the event with the bulk of the participants competing in the three-kilometer and six-kilometer distances, said race director Joel Baring of the Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts (SAFE).

Among the runners to watch out for are All Women’s Ultra Marathon (AWUM) champion Lizane Abella, Kenyan runners Abraham Kilimo, Eric Chipseror and Douglas Mwiti as well as the Andrin sisters namely Lovely Fe, Cherry and Jean.

Organizers of the event are aiming to raise funds for 20 deserving scholars of the School of Knowledge for Industrial Labor, Leadership and Service (SKILLS) of the Primary Structures Educational Foundation, Inc. (PSEFI).

Cash prizes will be given to the top three finishers in each distance while non-winners can win raffle prizes during the awarding ceremonies.