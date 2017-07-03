Senior High classrooms turned over to Bogo school

TWO Senior High School classrooms were turned over to the Don Celestino Martinez Taytayan Integrated School, Bogo City last June 2. The construction of the classrooms is a joint initiative and project of University of Cebu – METC and the Redemptorist Church as part of their active response to affected and devastated areas brought by the typhoon Yolanda in 2013. Shown in the photo are (from left) Dr. Mark N. Abadiano (CARES Director), Dr. Nimfa D. Bongo (DepEd Representative), EnP Emmanuel P. Crucio (UC-METC SWAPP+SSR), Ms. Evelyn Montilla (School Head), Atty. Carlo Jose Martinez (Mayor, Bogo City), Mr. Edmil M. (AA. Rich Construction.), and Dr. Rosielyn Tan (Research Director).

