Man dies in Minglanilla road mishap

A 46-year old man died after he was overthrown from his vehicle and was hit by a trailer truck in the national highway of Pakigne, Minglanilla yesterday afternoon.

Wilpaul Canedo’s tricycle was bumped by a delivery truck, causing Canedo to be overthrown on the opposite lane.

His body was then hit by a 10-wheeler truck driven by Juanito Degracia.

Degracia, 48, said that he tried to avoid hitting Canedo’s body.

“Nisuway ko og likay niya pero wala na gyud. Nipiyong na lang ko (I tried to avoid him but it was too late. I just closed my eyes),” Degracia said.

The victim sustained wounds in the head and was declared dead on arrival at the Minglanilla District Hospital.

Archie Suico, the driver of the delivery truck that hit the victim’s tricycle, also regretted the accident.

Both drivers denied that they were overspeeding.

Degracia and Suico are detained at the Minglanilla Police Station and are facing cases of reckless driving resulting to homicide.