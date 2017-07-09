Taliño: Some Asean delegates still in Cebu

Asean meetings in Cebu already ended on Saturday, but some delegates have opted to remain in the province for a short vacation, said Chief Supt.

Noli Taliño, head of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Taliño said police deployment continue in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu to secure the remaining guests.

But there are no scheduled tours for the Asean guests, he said.

Taliño announced in an interview on Sunday morning that PRO-7 achieved its goal of ensuring safe and secured Asean meetings in Cebu.

“Na achieve natin yung zero (Asean-related) incident (goal set by PRO-7). In fact (the association) commended our Task Group Cebu for its outstanding security coverage,” Taliño said.