FORMER CESAFI JRS. MVP SUCCUMBS TO LUNG CANCER

FORMER Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) juniors division MVP Reynan Capoy succumbed to lung cancer yesterday in Danao City.

The 6-foot-3 former University of Cebu (UC) cager was 28.

Capoy’s former head coach, Reggie Licanda, had nothing but praise for his former ward, who helped UC end a 14-year title drought in the juniors division with a 91-76 win over the University of the Visayas in the deciding Game 3 of the 2006 championship series.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was nothing but good during his time playing for me. He was very focused in practice and quick to pick up on instructions,” said Licanda. Former teammate, Bill Connors, was shocked upon hearing of his former mate’s demise.

“I never expected that. He was full of spirit on and off the court. He was one of those guys who you can rely on when it gets tough. He might joke around outside the court but when it came to business, he’ll give you his 110%,” shared Connors, who is now based in California.