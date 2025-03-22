Cebu City escapes Liloan to clinch Cong. Duke Frasco Cup title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City narrowly edged the host team, Liloan Tornadoes, 72-69, to clinch the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup – Open Pocket Tournament title at the Panphil B. Frasco Memorial Sports Complex in Liloan town, northern Cebu on Saturday, March 22.

Cebu City headed by Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, endured a thrilling back-and-forth battle in the final stretch against an equally determined Liloan squad, resulting in an entertaining and hard-fought championship match.

Eventual Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jaybie Mantilla spearheaded Cebu City’s offense with 16 points, while Jeff Gudes chipped in 10. RJ Dinolan and Hontiveros contributed nine and eight points, respectively, to secure the victory.

For Liloan, Joseph Cabahug delivered a game-high 20 points, while the Mangubat brothers, Lawrence and Froilan, also finished in double figures. Lawrence, who plays for the Mapua Cardinals in the NCAA, scored 15 points, while Froilan added 11. CIT-U Wildcat John Patrick Cardosa contributed eight markers.

Cebu City controlled most of the game, leading by as many as 15 points, 55-40, in the third period of the finals game of the Cong. Duke Frasco Cup. However, Liloan slowly chipped away at the deficit and entered the final quarter trailing by just eight, 59-51.

Liloan then launched a furious comeback, going on a 10-3 run to trim the lead to a single point, 62-61, after Froilan Mangubat drilled a clutch three-pointer from the wing with 4:50 left.

The teams traded baskets down the stretch, with the lead changing hands multiple times. Cebu City clung to a slim 70-69 advantage before Dinolan’s crucial layup extended their lead to three, 72-69, with 24 seconds remaining.

Liloan had multiple chances to force overtime but was hampered by costly errors, ultimately running out of time.

Cebu City took home the P200,000 cash prize, while Liloan settled for P100,000.

Joining Mantilla in the tournament’s Mythical Five were Cebu City’s Dinolan, Miguel Gastador, and Bryan Gomez, alongside Liloan’s Cabahug and Lawrence Mangubat.

