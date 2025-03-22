Flag football in Cebu: A thriving sport that welcomes everyone

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While basketball and boxing remain the undisputed favorites in Cebu, another sport has quietly but steadily gained traction over the years — flag football.

Flag football has carved out a niche in the local sports scene, breaking into the mainstream and captivating a diverse community of athletes along the way.

What sets it apart is not just its fast-paced, strategic gameplay but also its inclusivity.

Unlike traditional tackle football, flag football eliminates full-contact tackles, making it safer without sacrificing the sport’s intensity. This has attracted players from all walks of life such as students, professionals, and even athletes from other disciplines — creating a vibrant and growing community.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

Flag football in Cebu began in the early 2000s as a niche sport for enthusiasts seeking the thrill of intense competition without the physicality of contact sports. Over the years, however, it has evolved into an inclusive sport that welcomes players of all ages and skill levels.

Thomas Leoric Kyle Solis, commissioner of the Ultimate Blitz League (UBL) and one of Cebu’s most respected flag football advocates, has witnessed the sport’s remarkable growth firsthand.

“Back then, we played with cut-out tarpaulins as flags and trained on fields with tall grass, making the best of what we had. Now, the sport has advanced in every aspect — from equipment and playing formats to strategies and competition levels. Different styles of play require different approaches, pushing athletes to continuously adapt and improve,” Solis recalled.

Today, flag football in Cebu is thriving, drawing interest from diverse groups, especially after its official inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Solis believes this milestone has significantly boosted the sport’s popularity.

“Looking back at where we started, it’s incredible to see how far the sport has come and even more exciting to imagine where it’s headed,” he added.

A SPORT FOR EVERYONE

Solis said that the sports community-oriented vibe and strategic gameplay appeal to a wide range of participants.

“Flag football has been rapidly growing worldwide, especially with its upcoming debut in the 2028 Olympics. The International Federation of American Football (IFAF), along with the NFL’s active promotion of flag football, has played a huge role in its rise. In Cebu, the sport has found a strong following among students, professionals, and expatriates,” said Solis.

“Many are drawn to its community-oriented nature, the fast-paced and strategic gameplay, and the fact that it’s a non-contact alternative to traditional tackle football, making it more inclusive for different ages and skill levels. As awareness continues to grow, so does the diversity of players who enjoy the game.”

For veteran elite player Ernest Ybañez Jr., who also serves as the strength and conditioning trainer at Omega Boxing Gym, flag football’s growth in Cebu can be attributed to its non-contact nature and the consistent promotion of tournaments.

“Everybody can play, and it’s a non-contact sport, reducing the risk of injury. It’s a big impact also last year naay football training camp here in Cebu organized by Cam Bynum, a Fil-Am National Football League (NFL) player, together with Bynum Faith Foundation. His stories and doings here in the Philippines captivated our hearts and inspired us,” said Ybañez.

GROWING PRESENCE

Currently, Cebu hosts around 10 flag football tournaments annually, including the UBL and the highly anticipated Cebu Flag Football League (CFFL), where most of Cebu’s teams clash.

Solis believes the sport’s growth should be further recognized by national and regional sports bodies.

“Flag football deserves a place in the country’s major sports meets like the Palarong Pambansa, CVIRAA, and Cebu City Olympics because of the Cebuanos’ potential in the sport,” Solis said.

In addition, NFL stars like Cam Bynum, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Elijah Hicks have visited Cebu and conducted programs that had a tremendous impact on the local flag football community. Their presence inspired local athletes and fueled interest in the sport.

CONSISTENT PROGRAMS

Organizations like CFFL, UBL, and the Cebu International Flag Football Association (CIFFA) play a vital role in promoting flag football by organizing training camps and rookie tournaments each year, ensuring that new players — regardless of age — are introduced to the sport.

“We also have sports orgs like the CFFL, UBL, and CIFFA who promote flag football here in Cebu, especially CIFFA, which organizes training camps and tournaments for the rookies every year. Aside from that, the main reason for me is that ang flag football will be included in the 2028 Olympic Games in L.A. Mao jud ni nakapahype sa mga (This is what is causing the hype among the) players kay pangandoy sad baya ni namo nga makaduwa sa (because it is also our dream to play in the) Olympics,” Ybañez Jr. added.

CESAFI INCLUSION

Interestingly, many collegiate athletes, who actively represent their schools in Cesafi, are also flag football players. This highlights the sport’s appeal to athletes from other disciplines.

“Hopefully, maapil ni nga (this) sports sa (will be included in the) Cesafi. Marecognize unta ni nila nga (Hopefully, they will also recognize the) sports kay halos mga (because most of the) collegiate teams nga niapil kay member sa (playing are members of the) Cesafi. We also have an upcoming rookie camp organized by CIFFA karong (this) March nga mu-introduce og (that will introduce) flag football sa mga (to the) newbies, and it’s open to all ages. So, ing-ana kadako ang (that is how big the) flag football community diri sa (is in) Cebu, every year nagkadaghan jud ang mga (the number of) players (continue to grow),” Ybañez said.

CHALLENGES AMIDST GROWTH

Despite its growing popularity, Cebu’s flag football community faces challenges, including limited support from the local government. Solis stressed that authorities should look beyond mainstream sports and recognize flag football’s huge potential to produce world-class athletes.

He explained that flag football should be included in school intramurals to discover more talent especially that it’s now included in the Olympics.

Additionally, the government should provide support for teams and players representing the country internationally, as they currently rely on small businesses, their parents, and local supporters for funding.

Another challenge is securing access to facilities like the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) field, which could help elevate the sport’s development.

BRIGHTER FUTURE

With its inclusive nature, growing community, and international recognition, flag football in Cebu is on a steady upward trajectory.

As more athletes discover the sport’s accessibility and excitement, the future looks bright for flag football to continue being a sport for everyone from kids to professionals, fostering camaraderie and competition while keeping the spirit of the game alive.

And despite these challenges, flag football continues to grow, expanding beyond Cebu and reaching provinces like Masbate and areas in Mindanao.

