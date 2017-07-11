Girl found dead

A twenty-four-year-old girl was found lifeless on a grassy lot in a subdivision in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City, yesterday morning.

The victim identified as Aireen Adolfo was wearing a purple shirt and a blue short pants when found past 6 a.m. yesterday by a resident of Sta. Lucia Village with her face lying down on a grassy lot about two meters from the road.

The victim’s face was badly damaged. A rock with traces of blood and strands of hair was found at the crime scene, but her wallet and cell phone were already missing.

PO2 Marichu Buling of the Homicide Division said the victim might have been hit with a hard object.

The victim was later identified by her parents through the stitch mark from appendicitis operation in her stomach and the clothes that she wore.

According to dyAB report, the girl, reportedly a call center agent, left their home in Pulangbato around 6 p.m. on Sunday to go to Talamban to withdraw cash from her ATM account and buy viand. She did not return since then.

Investigators were not ruling out the possibility that the victim was raped or robbed before she was killed. “Dili g’yud ni mawala nga angle kay babaye baya ni ang biktima (We can’t disregard this angle because the victim is a girl),” Buling said.