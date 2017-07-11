Provincial Capitol to release P2M

LEYTE QUAKE

CEBU Governor Hilario Davide III has announced the release of P2 million as aid for earthquake victims in Southern Leyte.

In a talk with reporters on Monday, Davide said that the provincial government will donate P1 million to the victims in Kananga town, and another P1 million to those affected in Ormoc City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kananga and Ormoc City experienced Intensity VI of the 6.5 tectonic quake which rocked the Visayas islands last Thursday, July 6.

The quake’s epicenter was located at Jaro, Leyte, some 54 km east of Kananga town and 86 km south of Ormoc.

“I asked the vice governor (Agnes Magpale) to act upon it as soon as possible, and it’s up to her when they will be sending it and how,” Davide said.

The disaster left two people dead and 72 others injured and damaged several infrastructures in Leyte.

Kananga Mayor Rowena Codilla declared a state of emergency in their town hours after the quake occurred.

Kananga had P2.7 in calamity funds, which local officials revealed will be used as aid for the quake victims in their town.

DSWD-7 appeals for help

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) is calling on more volunteers to help repack family food packs for possible distribution to the earthquake victims in Leyte.

According to DSWD-7 regional information officer Leah Quintana, people interested to volunteer may proceed to the DSWD warehouse in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City.

Earlier, the region’s social welfare department sent around 28,000 food packs to Iligan City for families displaced by the ongoing conflict between government forces and the Maute terrorist group in Marawi, Lanao del Sur.

Quintana expects more food packs will be needed to also assist the recent quake victims.

“Kinahanglan g’yud ta og volunteers aron mapaspas. If ever, mupa-schedule lang sila (We really need more volunteers to hasten the packing. If ever, interested volunteers can ask the schedule from us),” she said.

In Mandaue City, Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing told reporters that the city is now ready to accept donations for earthquake victims in Leyte.

“We are looking for private donors to donate food and clothing which are the immediate needs of the victims in Leyte,” said Quisumbing, adding that the Mandaue City government will release P100,000 as donation for the quake victims.