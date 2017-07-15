Some CPDRC casual employees lose jobs

SOME casual employees assigned at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) may find themselves jobless in the coming months.

According to Bonifer Nacorla, human resource head of the Cebu provincial government, many of them committed violations which will be used as grounds for the nonrenewal of their contract with the provincial government.

Among them is Reccel Andales, a prison guard, who was allegedly caught in possession of drug paraphernalia last July 1. His employment contract was not renewed for the last half of the year.

He was also the subject of an investigation by Capitol’s Committee on Discipline and Investigation (Codi).

Meanwhile, the jail officer caught raising fighting cocks inside the penitentiary grounds for the second time will now face the Codi.

An incident report has been filed before the Codi. A mandatory conference is scheduled next week.

“Naa na tay incident report ug ato ng naduso sa Committee on Disciplinary Investigation so basin karong Miyerkules magsugod na ang proseso sa iyahang pag-explain sa iyahang side (We already filed an incident report and forwarded it to the Codi. So maybe this Wednesday, we will start the process of hearing his side),” Nacorla said.

According to Nacorla, that particular jail officer was a regular employee of CPDRC.