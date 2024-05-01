Lone bettor wins 6/58 lotto jackpot woth P103.4M

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | May 01,2024 - 09:42 PM

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) revealed on Tuesday that one lucky bettor bagged the P103.4 million jackpot prize for Ultra Lotto 6/58.

According to the PCSO in its evening draw, the winning combination for 6/58 was 09-56-36-07-55-54.

Only one winner submitted the combination, earning that individual the the total jackpot prize amounting to P103,439,627.60

Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, no one won in the Super Lotto 6/49 draw, which has a jackpot prize of P39,159,107.60.

The winning combination for 6/49 was 42-19-03-43-23-17.

No winners were also named for 6/42 Lotto with a jackpot prize of P33,277,262 with a winning combination of 41-37-10-05-24-08.

All lotto prizes exceeding P10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion Law.

In March this year, a lone bettor also bagged the P175 million jackpot prize of Ultra Lotto 6/58 .

The winning combination for Ultra Lotto was 04-07-57-05-54-47, with a jackpot prize amounting to P175,160,965.20.

Recently, the Senate committee on games and amusement has conducted hearings on the integrity and trustworthiness of PCSO lottery.

Senator Raffy Tulfo has questioned instances where PCSO lottery players who won several times times last year did not present a Tax Identification Numbers (TIN).

He also pointed out that records provided by the agency showed discrepancies in its winners.

