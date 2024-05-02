Controversial KO win: Dumam-ag wrests WBO Oriental strap

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lorenz Dumam-ag captured the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title via a bizarre first-round knockout against Ramel Macado Jr. of the ARQ Boxing Stable in the main event of “Engkwentro 13” fight card at the Mandaue City Sports Complex on Wednesday evening, May 1.

It would’ve been a very special night for Dumam-ag after flooring Macado three times in their short-lived bout.

READ MORE:

Macado trains hard, thrilled for May 1 WBO regional title duel

Podot optimistic for interim, world title shot for Suganob this 2024

Suganob destroys Ishizawa to defend WBO Global title

However, it was marred with controversy after it was later found out that the official timekeeper on ringside failed to ring the bell to signify the end of the round.

It would’ve saved Macado from getting knocked out and would’ve allowed him to recover during the break.

Before the bout ended, both boxers put the crowd on their feet with their toe-to-toe battle in the early minutes of the round until Dumam-ag pinned Macado against the ropes resulting in the latter’s first knockdown with 13 seconds left.

Macado was able to get back on his feet and continue fighting. Ironically it was way beyond the three-minute mark of the round.

Dumam-ag scored a standing knockdown as the fight ensued in the round. He finished off Macado with a right hook. Macado laid flat on his back on the canvas and needed immediate medical attention.

During the announcement, the ringside officials declared the knockout came at the 2:57 mark of the first round.

The video of Macado and Dumam-ag’s bout now circulates all over social media, questioning the timekeeper’s failure to ring the bell to end the round.

READ MORE:

PH vs Japan WBO title duel officially set in Tagbilaran on Tuesday

Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight includes heavier gloves, shorter rounds

On the other hand, Dumam-ag, a native of Zamboanga del Norte and currently based in Mandaluyong City under El Tigre Boxing Gym remained unbeaten in 10 fights with seven knockouts and one defeat.

He later on revealed in the post-fight interview that it was his first fight in Cebu since 2014 where he won a gold medal in the Batang Pinoy games as an amateur.

“I really dreamed of winning this belt. I still remember in 2014 when I came here to Cebu and won a gold medal in Batang Pinoy. Now I returned here and became a champion,” said Dumam-ag.

“Coming here to Cebu, I was really expecting a tough fight against Macado because he’s a really good boxer. I was fortunate I landed the knockout punch first. Our game plan was really to knock him out because this is his home court.”

Meanwhile, the Cebu-based Macado suffered his first pro defeat with eight wins and four knockouts.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) hasn’t released a statement regarding the incident on the timekeeper, so has the ARQ Sports as of this writing.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP