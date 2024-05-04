Cebu weather: Still hot, humid for the next five days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As the hot and humid summer continues, residents of Metro Cebu and the rest of the province can expect stable weather in the next few days, according to the latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas Services Division.

From Saturday, May 4, to Wednesday, May 8, temperatures will be between 27 degrees Celcius and 32 degrees Celcius.

During peak hours, usually in the early to mid-afternoon, the heat index—the temperature the body feels due to the combined effects of air temperature and relative humidity—could reach up to 38 degrees Celcius, making it feel very hot.

Pagasa-Mactan says May will be hottest month

Pagasa forecasts 1 to 2 storms this May

With the higher feels-like temperature, it’s important to drink enough water and stay out of direct sunlight, especially for kids, older adults, and those with health issues.

Wind patterns will stay steady, blowing from the east-northeast at 20 to 30 kilometers per hour. These winds help keep the air quality okay and bring a bit of relief from the heat, especially near the coast.

Along the coast of Cebu, the sea conditions will be okay, with waves ranging from 0.8 to 1.3 meters. This is good news for fishermen and boaters, who can continue their activities with caution during these conditions.

Humidity, which measures how much moisture is in the air compared to its maximum capacity, will vary from 55 percent to 86 percent.

This humidity will make the warm weather feel more intense and might make outdoor activities less comfortable.

How to beat the heat? Read on

Engineer Al Quiblat, Pagasa-Mactan chief, advises everyone to drink water and avoid being in the sun too long from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the hottest hours when UV radiation and heat are highest.

Wearing light, loose clothing can help handle the heat better.

If you’re planning outdoor activities, especially near the coast, stay updated on the weather and follow safety guidelines from local authorities due to moderate sea conditions.

The weather will stay consistent for now due to ongoing seasonal winds and atmospheric conditions in the area.

Pagasa is keeping an eye on things for any changes that could affect local weather. /clorenciana

