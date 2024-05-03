WBO Oriental title: Saludar KOs Thai foe, becomes new champion 

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 03,2024 - 06:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Vic “Vicious” Saludar made easy work of his Thai foe, Sanchai Yotboon to capture the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental minimumweight title in the co-main event of the “Engkwentro 13” fight card on Wednesday evening, May 1, at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

Saludar needed only 37 seconds to earn the WBO regional title against Yotboon. Saludar landed a solid right straight that landed on Yotboon’s chin, resulting to the knockout win in the first round.

The victory improved the record of Saludar, a former World Boxing Association (WBA) and WBO world minimumweight champion to 25 wins with 15 knockouts and 6 defeats.

On top of that, Saludar stretched his winning streak to four fights since 2022.

Meanwhile, Yotboon absorbed his 8th defeat with 14 wins and 9 knockouts.

Abne wins PBF title

On the other hand, Ian “Assassin” Abne was the lone victor among the three ARQ Boxing Stable pugs featured on Wednesday evening.

Abne defeated Darwin Boyones via a 10-round unanimous decision to earn the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimumweight title, while his stablemates Ramel Macado Jr. and Riel Gabunilas faltered in their respective bouts.

Two judges scored 98-89, while one had it 100-88, all in favor of Abne who improved his unbeaten record to 11 wins with 4 knockouts and 1 draw.

Boyones dropped to a 6-5 (win-loss) record with three knockouts.

Meanwhile, Gabunilas suffered his first pro defeat in four bouts after losing to Carlo Diaz via unanimous decision. Two judges scored it 58-56, while one saw it 60-54, in favor of Diaz who earned his first pro win in two fights.

Also, Macado Jr. lost to Lorenz Dumam-ag in the main event for the WBO Oriental flyweight title via a controversial first round knockout.

Undercard victors

In the other undercard bouts, American Casaey Morton-Croft (13W-4L-3D, 4KOs) snagged a lopsided unanimous decision victory against Thai Peeyaluk Sankopang (6W-3L, 5KOs). The scores were 59-55, 60-54, and 59-55, all for Croft.

Also winning was Omega Boxing Gym’s Ramil Roda (4-1-2,2KOs) who scored a third round knockout against Isagani Saludar (3-4, 2KOs).

The rest of the winning boxers in the undercard were Prime Stags Boxing Stable’s Jhon Magos (3-0, 2KOs) and John Ver Espra (3-3, 2KOs). Magos beats Grant Elorza (2-5-3, 1KO) via a third round technical knockout (TKO), while Espra earned a unanimous decision win over Raffie Jamero (2-2, 1KO).

The “Engkwentro 13” was co-promoted by the ARQ Sports and the Mandaue City Government.

