Police to parents: Keep minors at home during curfew hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A top Cebu City police official advised parents to make sure that their children are inside their homes during curfew hours to ensure their safety.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that this will ensure that children are safe from crimes which usually happen outside and during the night.

Rafter explained that late at night or early in the morning are usually when untoward incidents like physical fights or brawls occur.

This is because there are many intoxicated individuals on the streets at these times, according to her.

Rafter reminded parents of their responsibility to ensure that children are already inside their homes before 10:00 p.m. or before the start of the curfew hours for minors in Cebu City.

She stated that this should be made a routine.

“Responsibilidad gyud na sa mga ginikanan. Bisag unsa nato kabusy, ato gyud nang pangitaon atong mga anak…Applicable gyud na siya all the time,” she stated.

Rafter also relayed her own observations that times have changed and there are a significant number of households wherein both parents are working leaving the kids more vulnerable to crimes.

Being occupied with work, however, is not an excuse and parents can always ask for assistance from barangay tanods or police officers to locate their children, Rafter said.

Urgello shooting

This reminder from Rafter came after a shooting incident along Urgello Street in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City on early Wednesday morning, May 1, 2024.

The victims, two minors, were reportedly onboard an e-bike with friends on their way home to Barangay Pasil at past 4:00 a.m.

The group, however, met some individuals on the road who opened fire at the e-bike driver after claiming that the latter stared at them in a rude manner.

One minor died while another sustained wounds after being shot in the shoulder.

Rafter relayed that the fatal incident is alarming precisely because it involves minors.

The number of incidents like this in Cebu City, however, is not yet considered alarming.

“Alarming siya considering that the victims were minors but when you talk of alarming because there were several cases already, I don’t think so because so far, based on our record, this is the first time nga naa tay menor de edad nga nabiktima. And good to know nga naa tay mga suspetsado na pud na nailhan,” said Rafter.

As of this writing, police have identified the shooter and are gathering more information to identify the other three assailants.

Charges of murder are set to be filed against the individuals responsible for the crime.

Know where your kids are

While the police are not shifting the blame, Rafter stressed that this particular incident shows how important it is for parents to monitor their kids’ whereabouts.

“Wala ta nag pinpoint sa blame sa panghitabo. But I think being parents, let us also be responsible pud. Ato gyud nang pangitaon atong mga anak. Labi na karon nga dali na ipangita kay naay cellphone,” she said.

“Reminder lang sa mga ginikanan jud nga og di mo makapangita, pwede mo manawag sa tanod. Pwede ta motawag sa pulis. Patabang akong ‘anak wa pa nakauli karon.’ Kay we are very much willing gyud nga mo-assist sa inyoha,” added Rafter.

Moreover, Rafter disclosed that personnel of the CCPO are unrelenting in their operations to confiscate firearms, especially unregistered ones, in order to prevent more crimes from taking place.

“Naa gyud tay measures ana. Actually ang Cebu City, we are always implementing at least one search warrant for RA 10591. Then naa tay atoang mga checkpoints,” she said.

She also admitted that there is a particularly easy way for individuals to hide their firearms and police are faced with legal limitations when conducting searches.

Under the law, policemen cannot conduct a pat-down search of a person without probable cause.

As part of their efforts to prevent incidents like this , Rafter said that they will be boosting police visibility in areas where students mostly converege.

“Again, we are really doing everything. Police visibility gyud ang pinaka-importante. Ang amo pong gisiguro nga we have to conduct police visibility along that area,” stated Rafter.

Follow curfew ordinance

“Because limited ang atong police, we have to prioritize [certain] areas. And as I’ve said, kani nga lugar murag wa jud ni siya [gubot]. Altough dili man ingon nga dili priority,” she added.

Rafter further urged minors to follow the City Ordinance that prohibits them from being outside on their own from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. which is tagged as the curfew hours.

The Curfew Ordinance or the Cebu City Ordinance No. 1786 prohibits minors of any gender or sex, below 18 years old to be seen in the streets starting 10 p.m. until dawn without any guardian or parent with them.

