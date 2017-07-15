New Police Regional Office chief next Monday

THE Police Regional Office (PRO-7) will have a new chief next Monday.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, outgoing PRO-7 chief, confirmed that he will turn over command to Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, in ceremonies scheduled next Monday.

Espino served as director of the PNO-Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation. Taliño will be transferred to Camp Crame’s Human Resource and Doctrine Development.

Taliño said he will miss Cebu whose community he considered very cooperative in their operations. He said he’s hopeful Espino will continue the programs he started especially in the war on drugs.