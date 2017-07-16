Palma wishes Taliño Godspeed

CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma yesterday congratulated Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, the outgoing chief of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), for his promotion.

“I understand the life (military and police) and being promoted (transferred) to another place. He is an honorable officer, and I congratulate (him) for his promotion,” said Palma, speaking to reporters after the Mass he officiated at the Carmelite Monastery in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City yesterday.

Taliño has been reassigned to Camp Crame, the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police, to head the PNP’s Human Resource and Doctrine Development (HRDD) department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, director of the PNP Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies, will replace Taliño as PRO-7 director.

The order for his promotion signed by PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa was received by Taliño last Friday, July 14.

Taliño assumed as PRO-7 director in July 2016, replacing Chief Supt. Patrocinio Comendador.

An official turnover of command between Taliño and Espino is scheduled this morning at Camp Sergio Osmeña, the PRO-7 headquarters located in Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City.

“I wish him (Taliño) a fruitful ministry as an officer,” the prelate added.

Palma said he would also offer a prayer for the incoming PRO-7 that God would give him strength to fulfill the tasks of the police to ensure peace in the region, prevent crime and eliminate drugs in Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas.