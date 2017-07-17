Woman killed, daughter injured by gunshots

A WOMAN died while her 16-year-old daughter got injured after they were hit by a stray bullet fired by motorcycle riding gunmen who were targeting another person at Barangay Balaw, Barili town at 6 p.m last Sunday.

The 40-year-old woman identified as Mercy Inad sustained a gunshot wound in the right forearm as the bullet exited through her right armpit and hit her left chest.

Another bullet only grazed the neck of Inad’s daughter. SPO1 Jorve Timagos of the Barili police said both victims were watching a basketball game when the assailants arrived in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assailants supposedly targeted a certain Benjamin Pedrosa who stood near the victims but managed to avoid the gunshots and ran away. The assailants sped away while Inad and her daughter were rushed to the Barili district hospital. Timagos said they are still investigating Pedrosa’s background.