Gullas wants probe in jail gate shooting

Talisay City mayor Eduardo Gullas called for an investigation into the shooting of the front gate of the Talisay City Jail in Barangay Maghaway Talisay City.

“The report is important so that I can look up to it, and give my judgments. I don’t want to prejudge the situation if there is no report. Once I have it, then we can assess what actions and measures must be done in Talisay City Jail,” Gullas said.

The shooting was supposedly ordered by a detained suspected drug pusher at the Talisay City Jail.