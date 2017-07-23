Ex-cop shot dead wife and 2 children before killing self

A policeman dismissed from service killed his wife and two children before committing suicide early today at their residence in Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City.

The ex-cop, identified as Joel Lopez, was found dead near the door of their bedroom with a gunshot wound in his mouth while the bodies of his wife, a school teacher, and their two children – a teenage girl and a young boy, were found lying on the bed, each with a gunshot wound in the head, Barangay Captain Celso Apura, the village chief of Valladolid, told radio station dyLA.

Apura said Lopez used an armalite rifle in killing his family and himself.

Apura said Lopez used to be assigned at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office but was removed from service over a controversy involving a drug raid.

According to Apura, neighbors of former policeman heard several gunshots rang out at around 7 a.m. but they did not pay heed as it sounded muffled.

It was the grandfather of the children who found the victims and called barangay officials for assistance, Apura said.