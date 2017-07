A SUSPECTED drug dealer wanted in southern Leyte was shot dead by the police’s anti-drug enforcement units at his home in Pearl Street, Fairview Village in Barangay Lawaan 2, Talisay City Sunday afternoon.

The 41-year-old suspect identified as Robert Dagting was a native of southern Leyte and was supposedly moving in and out of Central Visayas, police said.

Dagting is reportedly the leader of the Dagting drug group in southern Leyte.