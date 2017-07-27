15 nabbed, P600K shabu seized in Danao

ABOUT 15 drug suspects were rounded up while P627,159 worth of shabu were seized by police in Barangays Sto. Nino Village, Looc, Taboc, Poblacion, Maslog and Dunggo-an in Danao City, northern Cebu early Wednesday.

Suspects identified as Andreo Albios, Nikki Beduya, Jorlan Miao, Celso Manggas, Fermin Canedo, Aireen Roble, Rolly Calderon and Juliever Aguilar yielded eight medium packs and 45 sachets of shabu after their arrest.

Two more suspected drug pushers identified as John Michael Gica and Mark Anthony Cainila were hospitalized after trying to get into a shootout with police who seized two guns, ammunition and 19 sachets of shabu from their possession.

Police also arrested Jerson Sabas, James Adrian Alfar, Franklin Gica, Rufil Caldero and Gladys Macaloloy-on for allegedly using shabu.

All are detained at the Danao City police detention cells.