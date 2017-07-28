Two vehicular accidents disrupt SCR traffic

Two sets of vehicular accidents, one of which a five-vehicle collision, had temporarily slowed down the traffic flow early Friday at the Cebu South Coastal Road.

A motorcycle hit a bus near Ludo at 8:20 AM, injuring the female motorcycle passenger.

Ronnie Nadera, radio operator of the Cebu City Transportation Office, said the traffic investigators have yet to identify the victim but noted that she suffered minor injuries and was immediately brought to the nearest hospital.

Just five minutes after the incident, five vehicles were involved in another collision in the same area.

A multicab, three private cars and a taxi bumped into each other. No injured person was reported from the five-vehicle pile-up.

The two separate accidents caused a heavy traffic flow on the lane towards Cebu City. Nadera said all seven vehicles were removed from the area past 9 AM.

CCTO is still conducting investigations on the causes of the two separate vehicular accidents and on the identities of the drivers involved.

But Nadera reminded drivers passing by the South Coastal Road to avoid overspeeding especially during rush hours.