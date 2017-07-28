Man found dead inside rented room

The decomposed body of a 54-year-old man was found on Thursday inside a boarding house at Barangay Poblacion, Argao, a southern town 70.5 km from Cebu City.

The body of Ernesto Panes of Barangay Poblacion was found by the owner of the boarding house that evening or three days after Panes’ sister could not reach her on his mobile phone, said PO3 Bon Tecson of the Argao Police Station.

Tecson said that Panes’ sister got worried and asked friends and acquaintances of her brother’s whereabouts when she could not reach him through his mobile phone.

On Thursday, the owner of the boarding house checked Panes’ room since the last time he saw Panes was a few days ago when Panes was closing the windows of his rented room.

When the boarding house owner checked the room, he saw the body on the bed, and he called police.

Panes’ sister told police that her brother was suffering from asthma.

An autopsy will be conducted on the body of the victim to find out what caused his death.