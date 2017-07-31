Search for article

Nine families displaced by fire

04:16 PM July 31st, 2017

By: Norman V. Mendoza, July 31st, 2017 04:16 PM

Two houses owned by one family were destroyed by fire at Sitio Sector 1 Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City at past 1 pm Monday.

Rosalia Berdegar, who owns the houses occupied by eight tenants, said one of them shouted for help after seeing smoke and the rest went out, with only a few of them saving their belongings.

SFO1 Edgar Vergara said the fire broke out at the innermost section, making it difficult for them to put out. The fire was put out five minutes to 2 pm.

Nine families or 50 persons were displaced by the fire. Vergara said the fire was caused by electrical short circuit. No one was reported hurt and damages were pegged at half a million pesos.

