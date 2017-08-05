Strong second half pushes Global Cebu FC to victory

Global Cebu FC overcame a slow start to defeat the Ilocos United FC, 2–1, in the Philippines Football League (PFL) yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) football field.

After a terrible first half where it allowed Charlie Beaton to score off a low-cross pass in the 11th minute to give Ilocos a 1–0 lead, the home team tightened its defense and went on attack mode in the second half to chalk up the victory that put the team in second place in the team standings.

Global Cebu improved to 8-4-2 (win-loss-draw) good for 28 points.

Meralco Manila leads the standings with a 9-3-2 record worth 30 points after defeating Kaya Makati, 2–1, last night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Ilocos dropped further down with a 0-3-11 card worth three points.

Rufo Sanchez and Hikaru Minegeshi scored in the 62nd and 67th minute to tow Global Cebu to victory.

“I feel so happy. I’m so happy because the team got three points. That’s the most important and we are so happy for that,” Sanchez said.

Ilocos head coach Ian Gillian blamed the loss to lack of communication. He also thought Minegeshi’s goal was questionable.

“We lost the second half because of lack of communication. And the second goal was very controversial goal because I think it was a handball. Some of my players were adamant,” Gillian said.

Global Cebu is set to battle JPV Marikina FC at the Marikina Sports Complex on Aug. 13 before returning home on Aug. 19 to take on Kaya Marikina FC.