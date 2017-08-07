Two men gunned down by riding in tandem in Talisay

Police investigators are looking into illegal drugs as among the possible motives of the killing of two men by riding in tandem in two separate incidents in Talisay City on Saturday night.

Danilo Lapea, 43, died on the spot after he was shot on the head in Barangay Langtad. Talisay City police recovered one live bullet of 9 mm from the crime scene.

Minutes after, another man identified as Jerry Labandero, 54,was gunned down in Barangay Lagtang. One piece of empty shell of a .45 calibre pistol was recovered.

Based on initial police investigation, the victims were both shot in the head by the men riding motorcycles.

Supt. Emerson Dante of Talisay City police said the two victims were cohorts of Manuelito Sencil, the alleged hitman of Franz Sabalones who was also killed during an anti-drug operations last week.

Dante said Lapea and Labandero were both involved in illegal drug trade in Talisay city.

Talisay City police have yet to identify the men behind the killings.