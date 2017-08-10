Hoax bomb scare disrupts City Hall operations

A text message was sent out to some Cebu City Hall officials and employees on Thursday morning telling them that a bomb would detonate at exactly 11:30 a.m. in three areas: the City Hall building, La Nueva Supermarket and Basilica del Sto. Niño Church.

City Hall employees were ordered to vacate their respective offices at around 10 a.m. while personnel from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) searched the executive and legislative buildings for the said bomb.

An hour later, Councilor Dave Tumulak told reporters that the bomb threat was a hoax.

Tumulak, the deputy mayor for police matters, said police are now looking for the sender of the text message who used mobile number 0939-1349105.

The message which read, “Imponto 11:30am sa buntag naay bomba mo boto sa cebu city hall., lanueva, sto nino. Mga wa moy ayo tanan mo way mapili (At exactly 11:30 a.m., a bomb will detonate in Cebu City Hall, La Nueva Supermarket, Sto. Niño Church. You are all worthless),” was received by Tumulak, Councilor Joel Garganera and Garganera’s office staff.

The same message was also received by a barangay captain and a staff of a private law firm located within the City Hall block.

Councilor Tumulak said he tried to call the sender’s number, but it could not longer be reached.

Chief Insp. Sandley Sabang of SWAT said they will continue to investigate the hoax bomb threat to locate the sender of the text message which was found to have come from a prepaid sim.