KING ARTHUR RETURNS

Villanueva, Jason Pagara’s foes for Pinoy Pride 42:Clash for Glory to be announced today

TWO-TIME world title challenger “King” Arthur Villanueva of the famed ALA Boxing Gym will return to action after five months of inactivity as he will be part of a stacked fight card of the Pinoy Pride 42: Clash for Glory slated Sept. 16 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Villanueva, who fought but lost to Zolani Tete of Africa via unanimous decision for the interim WBO world bantamweight title last April 22 in Leicester, United Kingdom, will join fellow ALA Boxing Gym stalwarts IBF world junior flyweight Milan Melindo, Jonas Sultan and Jason Pagara in the fight card.

His opponent as well as Pagara’s opponent will be announced today by the ALA Promotions International.

Melindo, on the other hand, will be defending his title for the first time versus IBO junior flyweight king Hekkie Budler of South Africa while Sultan will fight Former IBF world flyweight champion Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero for the IBF super flyweight title eliminator.

Villanueva, 28, of Bago City, Negros Occidental is one of the most exciting boxers of ALA Boxing Gym. The two-time world title challenger sports a record of 30 wins, 16 knockouts with two defeats and no draws. He won 27 straight bouts before suffering his first defeat to American Mcjoe Arroyo for the vacant IBF world super flyweight title in 2015 in the United States via a controversial technical decision.

After his first world-title loss, Villanueva bounced back strong by putting up a three-fight winning streak. He fought Mexican Juan Jimenez twice in one year. Their first fight finished with a bizarre technical knockout in the fourth round via an accidental headbutt. In their rematch, Villanueva completed a resounding second-round knockout at the StubHub Center in Carson City, California.