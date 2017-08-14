Five drug peddlers nabbed in Minglanilla

FIVE alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Minglanilla town on Sunday and Monday.

The drug enforcement team of Minglanilla conducted buy-bust operations in barangays Calajoan, Tulay and Pakigne from 9:30 PM on Sunday until past 8 this morning.

Ma. Luisa Bastida, Clifford Unabia, Mirasol Cabalan, John Vincent Capellan and Kenny Roger Sacris were apprehended in the operations.

The five suspects yielded at least 33 triangular sachets of shabu.

The suspects are now detained in Minglanilla jail pending the filing of charges against them.