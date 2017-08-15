Greco Sanchez, 3 others to face raps in Toledo RTC

CHARGES against Leodegreco “Greco” Sanchez were elevated to Regional Trial Court in Toledo City on Tuesday.

Sanchez, the son of the late former vice governor Gregorio Sanchez, will be facing two counts for illegal possession of firearms (under Republic Act 10591), and for possession of equipment, instruments, apparatus, and other paraphernalia for dangerous drugs (under Republic Act 9165 Section 12) after the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office recommended the filing of the cases at the RTC-Toledo City.

Sanchez’s lawyer, Inocencio Dela Cerna, said they would file on Wednesday a motion to quash the warrant and suppress the evidence.

“There are some ways to challenge the warrant,” Dela Cerna said.

“Leodegreco uses another name and the search warrant has to be issued to a specific person,” Dela Cerna said.

Sanchez was apprehended after the firearms were recovered during a search in their farm in Barangay San Juan, Tuburan town in northern Cebu, last July 28, 2017.

The search was done after a search warrant was served against Sanchez in an operation conducted by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) led by its Director Jose Mario Espino.

During the raid, police confiscated two firearms, a .45 pistol American Classic and a shotgun, several ammunition and gun magazines.

No bail was recommended for Sanchez.

His partner Maricel Gregory and their helpers Glenn Nacion and Jolbert Jacaba were also apprehended during the raid.

Gregory was granted bail of P240,000 while the helpers were granted bail of P40,000 each.