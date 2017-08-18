Suspected drug peddler killed in shootout, 2 others arrested in Moalboal

A SUSPECTED drug peddler was killed in a shootout with police in Moalboal town, Cebu on Thursday morning.

Jupiter Ampurado was declared dead on arrival at the Badian District Hospital after a buy-bust operation in his home in Sitio Looc, Barangay Saavedra.

According to PO1 Wilfredo Rosal of Moalboal Police Station, Ampurado fired at police operatives after he sensed that he was selling shabu to an undercover cop.

Jupiter’s brother, Jason Ampurado was arrested by police along with another suspected drug peddler, Eugenio Sanghilan.

Sanghilan is tagged by Moalboal police as a high value target.

The suspects yielded more than 60 grams of shabu worth P880,000.

A .38 revolver with six bullets and another 15 live bullets of garand rifle were also seized from the suspects.

Ampurado and Sanghilan are now detained in Moalboal jail.