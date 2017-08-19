SHS-AdC girls lose vital cog for volleyball

The 2017 Cesafi volleyball tournament is yet to start but the defending girls’ champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) has already suffrered a major setback in their title-rentention hopes in the upcoming season.

This after they learned that their prize offseason acquistion Kirstin Ojeda wasn’t given the clearance by the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) to play in the league this season.

Kirstin played for the Baby Panthers for two years before eventually transferring to the Magis Eagles this summer due to the decision of her family.

As per the new rules of the league, student-athletes either in high school or college who transfer to another member school can play for their new team immediately this season upon securing a release from the one-year residency from their previous school.

Her father Andrey Ojeda admitted that he was disappointed that her daughter couldn’t suit up for the Magis Eagles this season but he said he respects the decision of USPF.

“We’ve done our part to ask them for the release but since they are given the final go by the Cesafi rule for transferring athlete according to RA 10676. Their decision is to let Kirstin serve one year residency which is for me (is) unfair but we respect it,” Andrey shared.

Magis Eagles mentor Mario Sala added that they already saw it coming and now focuses on the task at hand of carrying their championship success last year in the upcoming season.

“Actually we saw it coming. Our girls are aware of the amount of challenge that they will face in their future Cesafi games. That is why we agree to really work hard and smart on things that can fix those that needed to be fixed” Sala said.