One killed, one in critical condition in separate shootings in Minglanilla

ONE man was killed while one has been critically wounded in separate shooting incidents in Minglanilla on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerome Cañedo suffered fatal gunshot wound on his head.

Based on initial police investigation, Cañedo was fixing a motorcycle in a vulcanizing shop in Barangay Linao when an unidentified man shot Cañedo. Another man, apparently a companion of the first assailant, also approached Cañedo and shot him on the head.

The men fled the area on board a motorcycle.

In another incident, 22-year old Alvin Badayos was shot inside a sports complex in Barangay Poblacion.

The victim is in critical condition after he was hit on his chest.

According to PO2 Alden Traya of Minglanilla Police said Badayos was watching a high school beauty pageant when his friends got involved in an altercation with another group before the shooting happened.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Cebu City.

Minglanilla police are now conducting hot pursuit operations for the three assailants. They have yet to establish the motives of the shootings.