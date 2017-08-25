PRESS FREEDOM CELEBRATION

House declares Sept. 21 a special working holiday

AN act of Congress will recognize the celebration of Cebu Press Freedom Day on Sept. 21 of every year as a “special working holiday” in the entire Cebu.

The House of Representatives approved House Bill 5688, declaring Sept. 21 “a special working holiday” in Cebu City and Cebu province, including its highly urbanized and component cities. The House passed the bill on third reading last July 26 and transmitted it to the Senate last July 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Senate is expected to pass the bill of local application, the process will take two to three months before it is enacted into law, said Cebu City north district Rep. Raul del Mar, its principal author.

Sept. 21, a Thursday this year, has always been the “focal point” of Cebu Press Freedom Week (CPFW), a moveable annual celebration that falls on the week that includes Sept. 21, the anniversary of martial law. Michelle So, executive editor of SunStar Cebu, which is this year’s lead convenor, said the 2017 Cebu Press Freedom Week will be from Sept. 16 to 23.

In separate resolutions in 2015, the House, the Cebu City Council and the Cebu Provincial Board, declared Sept. 21 of each year as Cebu Press Freedom Day. This time, the approved House bill seeks to declare the day as a special working holiday.

The Cebu Citizens-Press Council (CCPC) had recommended the legislative action to the House and the local lawmaking bodies.

According to CCPC Executive Director Pachico Seares, the celebration of press freedom week serves as “compelling reminder for Cebu media to defend press freedom and submit to accountability.” It also “symbolizes the capacity of Cebu media, despite business and professional competition, to unite for worthy goals.” (Pooled Report)