Manhunt underway for Jessie Largo

JESSIE Largo, the suspect of the killing of a 22-year old man, is now wanted on a province-wide warrant as declared by the Provincial Intelligence Branch.

A manhunt operation is now underway for his arrest.

Largo was accused of shooting John Ronli Calizar, the boyfriend of Largo’s ex-girlfriend Katherine Cabungcag, in Talisay City on Saturday, August 26. Another man was reportedly with Largo when the shooting happened.

The victim is the son of Philippine Information Agency (PIA) officer Ferliza Contratista.

According to initial police reports, Largo once faced a murder complaint for the death of a nursing student in 2009.

The case was dismissed after Largo was proven innocent.