PLDT expands LTE support to Sun Cellular customers

Telecom and digital service provider PLDT will provide LTE support for its Sun customers in Cebu which it considers its primary “Sun country.”

This is in line with PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc.’s completion of network improvement efforts in Metro Cebu to raise coverage and speeds on its LTE and 3G networks in the country’s second largest urban hub.

“With our improved LTE network in Cebu, many opportunities and possibilities are now within reach of our Cebuano Sun and Smart subscribers,” Mario Tamayo, PLDT and Smart vice president for network planning and engineering, said in a statement on Thursday.

Sun LTE was introduced to the media at the Casino Español de Cebu on Thursday, August 30. The service was made available earlier this month.

Metro Cebu is home to more than 2.8 million Filipinos, while passenger arrivals at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport hit nearly nine million last year. It is also the country’s largest outsourcing destination outside of Metro Manila.

Cebu also hosts significant proportion of the millions of Smart and Sun customers.

“After completing Metro Cebu, we will roll out LTE to the rest of the province this year, including some of Cebu’s tourist-popular and progressive areas such as Daanbantayan, Moalboal, Oslob, and Toledo City,” Tamayo said.

He said they are encouraging their customers to check their SIMs and upgrade them to LTE for free so they can fully enjoy their improved network.