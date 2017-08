CHARGES were filed against a resident of Sitio Almacin, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City who was accused of setting his rented room on fire that spread and razed down 223 houses in two sitios in the area.

Chief Insp. Ramoncello Sawan, Punta Princesa police precinct chief, said 22-year-old Michael Vincent Gingoyon faced charges for possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

Gingoyon was mauled by the fire victims who blamed him for the fire.