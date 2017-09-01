Man stabbed near girlfriend’s home

A MAN was stabbed to death outside the house of his girlfriend in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City on Thursday night.

Richard Somalinog Oca, 41, died of stab wounds to his chest after a certain “Lester” attacked the victim with a knife.

According to SPO2 Cecilio Minoza, Oca’s girlfriend, Cecile Alipoyo, asked the victim to visit her in Barangay Tangke. But the victim was stabbed upon his arrival.

Oca was rushed to Talisay City District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police are still conducting investigation on the motive and real identity of the suspect.