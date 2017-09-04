Bon appétit at L’ Artisan

True to its name, L’ Artisan uses high-quality ingredients to craft up homemade recipes by French chef Geoffrey Broutin.

He, together with his wife Herley Herrera-Broutin, put up this dream venture two years ago to provide quality gastronomic experiences to the food-loving Cebuanos.

ADVERTISEMENT

They offer a myriad of delectable choices such as Melanges, Salads, Tapas, Soup, Mains, Dessert, and Drinks.

Try out their Smoked Chicken Rollito de Primavera, House Smoked Ham Pasta Pesto Salad, Snails, Lebanese Moutabal Dip, Crab Cakes with Mango Salsa, French Onion and Cheese Soup, Slow-cooked BBQ Lamb Belly, Chicken Cordon Bleu with Smoked Ham and Cheese, Prime Quality Rib Eye, House Smoked Bacon Carbonara Linguine, Seared and Crusted Parrot Fish with Ratatouille, Apple Crumble with Piña Colada Crème Anglaise, Malunggay Calamansi Juice, and L’Artisan Home Brewed Iced Tea.

For private functions, L’ Artisan also has the Chef’s Table – a private room that can accommodate up to 14 people.

They can also create customized packages for business meetings, small parties, and the like.

Visit L’ Artisan French & Mediterranean Cuisine Restaurant at Oakridge Business Park, A. S. Fortuna St., Mandaue City. They are open from 11 AM to 10 PM every day except Tuesdays. [Tricia Rodrigo]