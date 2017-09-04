Search for article

Four nabbed in ‘Limpyo Danao’ operations

SHARES:

07:26 PM September 4th, 2017

Recommended
By: Christian Orellano, September 4th, 2017 07:26 PM

Four drug peddlers were arrested in a series of Limpyo Danao operations in Danao City on Monday, September 4.

Lloyd Manipis, Alvin Laguna, Ledegario Medio and Christorrey Canas were apprehended in buy-bust operations in Barangays Maslog and Hi-way Looc past midnight.

Chief Insp. Gerard Pelare of Danao Police Station, 18 sachets of alleged illegal drugs worth at least P11,000 were seized from the suspects’ possession.

Various drug paraphernalia were also seized from the four alleged drug peddlers.

The suspects are now detained in Danao City jail pending the filing of drug charges against them.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
386 COPS DISMISSED
386 COPS DISMISSED
September 1st, 2017
Hitman says he was a ‘hero’
Hitman says he was a ‘hero’
September 3rd, 2017
‘I was a hitman’
‘I was a hitman’
September 2nd, 2017
A new brand of hot spice
A new brand of hot spice
September 2nd, 2017