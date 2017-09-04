Four nabbed in ‘Limpyo Danao’ operations

Four drug peddlers were arrested in a series of Limpyo Danao operations in Danao City on Monday, September 4.

Lloyd Manipis, Alvin Laguna, Ledegario Medio and Christorrey Canas were apprehended in buy-bust operations in Barangays Maslog and Hi-way Looc past midnight.

Chief Insp. Gerard Pelare of Danao Police Station, 18 sachets of alleged illegal drugs worth at least P11,000 were seized from the suspects’ possession.

Various drug paraphernalia were also seized from the four alleged drug peddlers.

The suspects are now detained in Danao City jail pending the filing of drug charges against them.