PUJ driver offers free rides, snacks to passengers on his birthday

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A jeepney driver from Balud, San Fernando, offered free rides to his passengers on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, as he celebrated his 53rd birthday.

Catalino Villasan said that he has been doing this since 2018.

In addition to the free rides, he also gave free burgers to his first 60 passengers.

Villasan drives a jeepney with a route from Carcar City to Tabunok, Talisay City, and vice versa.

But why does he do this?

Villasan explained that in May 2018, he ran as a barangay councilor in the 2018 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election.

Before the vote counting began around 2 p.m., he decided to drive his jeepney and pick up some passengers while awaiting the election results.

However, one of his jeepney’s tires went flat, so he drove to a nearby vulcanizing shop.

While he was inflating his tire, it suddenly exploded.

The incident resulted in temporary blindness. His family rushed him to a hospital in Cebu City, but he refused admission.

Miraculously, Villasan’s eyesight returned after several hours.

“Mga alas-10 sa gabie na, mibalik na akong panan-aw. Didto gyud ko nakaingon nga lisoda diay uy sa kahimtang nga mawad-an ta ug panan-aw,” Villasan said.

Since then, on his birthday, he offers free rides to his passengers.

Over the years, as his children learned about his personal commitment, they also began contributing by providing snacks to passengers.

Villasan expressed gratitude to the Lord Almighty for restoring his eyesight, vowing to continue his commitment as long as he could drive.

