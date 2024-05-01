2 minors shot due to ‘rude stare’ at assailant in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | May 01,2024 - 09:16 PM

A 17-year-old boy was killed while his friend was injured in a shooting incident along Urgello Street in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City, early Wednesday morning, May 1, 2024.

The shooting allegedly occurred because one of the two victims rudely stared at one of the assailants as they met along the road.

The fatal shooting reportedly took place at around 4:15 a.m.

The victims were a 17-year-old resident of Sawang Calero, Cebu City, and his friend, who is also a minor.

Police Captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza, chief of Abellana Police Station, narrated that the victims, along with two friends, were playing at an internet cafe along Urgello Street until early Wednesday morning.

After playing, the group was on their way home aboard an e-bike driven by the 17-year-old boy.

The group reportedly encountered three individuals riding on one motorcycle heading in the opposite direction.

According to Leanza, one of the friends of the victims tolf them that the driver of the motorcycle suddenly spoke to the victim who was driving the e-bike.

The assailant allegedly said, “Ngano lain man kag tabis do?” before turning around and following them.

The assailant then fired shots at the e-bike driver, hitting him in the head. He died on the spot, while his companion, who was sitting at the back of the e-bike, was hit in the arm. The assailants then immediately fled the area.

Upon receiving the report, police arrived at the scene and found one of the victims lifeless with a gunshot wound to his head.

The second victim, however, was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition, according to Leanza.

Immediately afterward, a follow-up investigation was launched to identify the perpetrators of the shooting incident.

Leanza said that investigators recovered bullets for a .45 caliber pistol at the scene of the crime.

As of this writing, they are checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from nearby establishments and looking for other possible witnesses.

Leanza also disclosed that they have yet to establish the motive behind the crime, as the claim of one of the victim’s friends, that it started because of a rude stare, has not been confirmed.

He said that they will be investigating whether this incident is related to illegal drugs, gang wars, or prior arguments between those involved.

RELATED STORIES

14-year-old girl shot dead while answering school module in Talisay, Cebu

15-year-old boy shot in head by minor

13-yr-old boy shot dead in Pangasinan; police say possible mistaken identity

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP