Suganob destroys Ishizawa to defend WBO Global title

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — A bloodied but triumphant Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob successfully defended his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight title against Japanese Kai Ishizawa via an eighth-round technical knockout (TKO) in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon XV” on Tuesday, April 30, at the Holy Name University (HNU) gymnasium, here.

The 26-year-old Suganob, the pride of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, put on a masterful performance in front of his fellow Boholanos despite suffering a deep cut on his forehead due to an accidental headbutt in the very first round.

Suganob perfectly landed a left hook to the head that downed Ishizawa in the eighth round.

The Japanese ex-world title challenger got back on his feet only to receive a barrage of punches from Suganob that downed him for the second time. It was very timely that Ishizawa’s corner threw in the towel the very moment he was knocked down.

Medical attention

Due to the severity of the punches that he received from Suganob, Ishizawa was carried on a stretcher for further medical attention.

The win improved Suganob’s record to 15 wins with five knockouts and one loss.

Meanwhile, Ishizawa dropped to an 11-4 (win-loss) record with 10 knockouts.

Before the eighth-round stoppage, Suganob displayed his dominance against Ishizawa by landing most of his punches accurately to its targets.

Ishizawa had his moments by pinning Suganob against the ropes and pummel the latter with punches.

However, Ishizawa was simply overwhelmed by Suganob’s combinations to the head and body in every round.

Suganob’s win would delight many Filipino boxing fans who thirst to avenge the string of losses of countrymen falling in the hands of Japanese foes in marquee fights in Japan recently.

Suganob and Ishizawa’s bout was held earlier than the rest of the fight card as it was aired live on national television through the government-owned PTV4.

