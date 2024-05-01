Labor Day 2024: Cebu engineer honors construction workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Nothing beats a simple act of kindness after a long day at work.

In this story, a civil engineer who was on his way home chanced upon five construction workers who were walking along a busy highway at the South Road Properties.

Emmarson Vincent Resmeros shared on his Facebook account on April 30 about the inspiring encounter that he had with these men as he was traveling on his way home to Minglanilla, Cebu.

“ I noticed these workers waiting for someone to let them hitch a ride. They looked so tired and like haven’t eaten dinner yet. So I stopped and let them ride. They even asked me if how much they’re gonna pay and told them it’s for free. Then I saw how happy they were after hearing it,” he said.

This little act of kindness by Resmeros did not just help the workers go home to their families. At the same time, it served as a reminder for him to appreciate the laborers for the work that they do for the community.

“We must never forget about the workers that made everything possible. We must acknowledge them and appreciate their efforts. Without these people, there would be no buildings, roads, and other structures. Even us professionals cannot accomplish anything without them,” he added.

He also told CDN Digital that he feels for the workers as he handles people in the construction sites. He knows how hard they work even under the scorching heat of the sun.

Resmeros reminded everyone how these workers’ “efforts are just as important as everyone else.”

This Labor Day, let us honor all the workers and make them feel that they are appreciated for the work that they do.

“Salute to all the workers! Even under the scorching heat of the sun, you’re still working for your families. Happy Labor Day!!!,” Resmero said.

